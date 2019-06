Palomo Spain's "Pompey" spring-summer 2020 menswear collection at Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/Fernando Pérez

Palomo Spain opened Paris Men's Fashion week Tuesday with his hallmark androgynous silhouettes and quirky details that continue to challenge menswear.

"Pompeii", Alejandro Gómez Palomo's spring-summer 2020 collection was a mash-up of Pink Floyd's 1970s psychedelia with Ancient Rome's gladiator aesthetic.