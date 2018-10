US-Canadian actress Pamela Anderson (C) holds a poster reading 'I am a cage Fighter' with her TV show partner the French dancer Maxime Deremez (L) as they participate in a demonstration against caged farming named 'End of Cage Age' organised by international NGO, Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

US-Canadian actress Pamela Anderson (C) holds a poster reading 'I am a cage Fighter' as she participates in a demonstration against caged farming named 'End of Cage Age' organised by international NGO, Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Pamela Anderson shuts herself in cage to protest factory farming

Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson shut herself in a cage in a Paris square on Wednesday for a symbolic protest against caged animal farming, as documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.

Anderson and her French TV dance partner Maxime Deremez stood inside a small metal cage to condemn factory farming during the "End the Cage Age" protest, organized by the international NGO Compassion in World Farming.