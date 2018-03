Poodles sit in a stroller at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A dog groomer prepares a dog for a contest at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Toy poddles pose at a wedding fashion booth of the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman holds toy poddles as she visits the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Toy poddles pose in a mock-up at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Chihuahua wearing sunglasses sit in a stroller at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Dog owners and pet enthusiasts were gathering in Tokyo on Thursday for the opening day of the 2018 Interpets international fair.

Almost 400 domestic and international exhibitors will be displaying their pet-themed wares until Sunday at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall for Japan's largest trade fair for the pet market, an epa photographer reports.