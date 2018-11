A Yorkshire terrier gets groomed to participate in the International Dog Show in Poznan, Poland, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Four-legged, furry friends were groomed and pampered Saturday as an international dog show got underway in Poland.

Poodles, pugs, retrievers and many other breeds joined their owners in the city of Poznan, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Warsaw, where they prepared to be put through their paces during the challenges and exercises on offer at the event.