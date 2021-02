Artists and dancers of the Union of Dance Artists of Panama (Sedanpa) protest in front of the Ministry of Culture to demand that they be recognized as a union and thus defend the interests of the workers and artists, in Ciudad of Panama City, Panama, Feb 17, 2020. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Dancers and artists on Wednesday performed on one of the main avenues of Panama City to demand formal recognition of the work of dance, the importance of which they say is historically relegated and even more so in the pandemic.

Men and women wearing brightly colored clothes performed for half an hour on Via España avenue, near the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, the focus of the peaceful protest called by the Union of Dance Artists (Sadanpa). EFE-EPA