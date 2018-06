The Panama Tourism Authority provided this undated photo of humpback whales off the country's Pacific Coast. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT

Humpback whales from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres are expected to begin arriving off the Pacific coast of this Central American nation next month on their annual migration, the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) said Wednesday.

The giant creatures should be visible along a stretch of coastline that extends from the Golf of Chiriqui in the west, around the Azuero Peninsula and eastward to the Las Perlas Archipelago, 50 km (30 mi) south of Panama City, the ATP said.