A June 22, 2019, photo of 23-year-old Yaili Gonzalez, riding her bike in Panama City, Panama. She and her two sisters are albino members of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A June 22, 2019, photo of 18-year-old Ceily Gonzalez, posing for a photo in Panama City, Panama. She and her two sisters are albino members of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A June 5, 2019, photo of six-year-old Brenda Hawkins in Panama Oeste province, Panama. She is an albino member of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A June 5, 2019, photo of six-year-old Brenda Hawkins playing outside her home in Panama Oeste province, Panama. She is a member of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A June 5, 2019, photo of eight-year-old Dylan Morris (left) accompanied by his grandmother Aura Perez and his six-year-old friend Brenda Hawkins during a family gathering in Panama Oeste province, Panama. Dylan and Brenda are albino members of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A June 5, 2019, photo of eight-year-old Dylan Morris (left) playing with his friend, six-year-old Brenda Hawkins, during a family gathering in Panama Oeste province, Panama. Dylan and Brenda are albino members of the Guna indigenous community, which has among the highest rates of that hereditary condition in the world. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Yaili, Aydili and Ceily walk down the street huddled under a single umbrella, having forgotten their other one at home. The sun is fierce and their skin is nearly translucent.

Although they are covered from the neck down and have applied plenty of sunscreen, the strength of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation is very intense in Panama and penetrates the fabric of their clothing.