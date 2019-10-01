Running with the bulls, as seen here on Sept. 27, 2019, is part of the Mejorana Festival in Guarare, a village in southern Panama, which every September drops everything to enjoy the seven-day Mejorana Festival, an event that combines the most popular folklore traditions with amateur bullfighting. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Drummers strike up some traditional folklore music on Sept. 22, 2019, during the Mejorana Festival in Guarare, a village in southern Panama, which every September drops everything to enjoy the seven-day Mejorana Festival, an event that combines the most popular folklore traditions with the running of the bulls. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Running with the bulls and wrestling with them, as seen here on Sept. 27, 2019, is all part of the Mejorana Festival in Guarare, a village in southern Panama, which every September drops everything to enjoy the seven-day Mejorana Festival, an event that combines the most popular folklore traditions with amateur bullfighting. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Riding bulls, as seen here on Sept. 27, 2019, is all part of the Mejorana Festival in Guarare, a village in southern Panama, which every September drops everything to enjoy the seven-day Mejorana Festival, an event that combines the most popular folklore traditions with amateur bullfighting. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Dozens of bulls, hardy men of all ages and an improvised corral in the central plaza of Guarare: this is the first act in the celebration of Panama's biggest folklore festival, which every year since 1949 has attracted thousands of visitors.

Guarare, a village of some 4,500 inhabitants in southern Panama, every September drops everything to enjoy the seven-day Mejorana Festival, an event that brings the most popular folklore traditions to life while putting on a running of the bulls to bring in the crowds.