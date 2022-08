The executive director of Panama's National Ballet, Gloria Barrios, speaks with EFE in an interview on Aug. 16, 2022, at the National Theater in Panama City. EFE/Carlos Lemos

Fifty years after a group of dancers felt the "need" for Panama to have a professional dance company, the Central American country is celebrating the "golden anniversary" of its National Ballet, a "seed" that has "sprouted" thanks to the ongoing efforts of its members.

That is how the executive director of Panama's National Ballet, Gloria Barrios, a ballerina with a long and broad artistic career who was a member of that original dance group in 1972, described the situation to EFE.