A June 10, 2019, photo of a woman of the Guna Yala region as she knits a traditional 'mola' blanket on Gardi Sugdub islet, San Blas Islands, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A June 10, 2019, photo of a man of the Guna Yala region as he sails on a hand-made canoe near Gardi Sugdub island, San Blas Islands, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A June 10, 2019, photo of a group of children in the Guna Yala region as they play at the pier on Gardi Sugdub islet, San Blas Islands, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A June 10, 2019, photo of two women of the Guna Yala region as they walk along the pier on Gardi Sugdub islet, San Blas Islands, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

It's 9 am and the rain that had been pelting the islet of Gardi Sugdub - part of Panama's San Blas archipelago - for several hours has finally subsided.

Three female members of the Guna community, the indigenous group that inhabits that Caribbean island chain, go outside and spread dry sand over the puddles that surround their cane-walled and straw-roofed hut.