World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jorge Familiar, speaks on Dec. 5, 2018, at the Panamanian Foreign Ministry during the launch of an ambitious plan for indigenous people's development with $80 million in World Bank financing. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama is spearheading an ambitious plan for indigenous people's development like no other in the region in terms of objectives, strategy, and the fact that it has $80 million in financing from the World Bank.

The multilateral bank, which together with the Panamanian government launched this week the Project of Support for the Implementation of the Integral Development Plan for the Indigenous People of Panama, has awakened great expectations with a project expected to be repeated in countries throughout the region.