Panama on Tuesday began its first prison census, an unprecedented measure whereby the country is seeking to gather data on the more than 16,000 inmates housed in the penitentiary system to develop better policies for reinserting them into society once they have served their time.

"The basic aim of the census is to obtain statistical information that will allow us to identify the main socio-demographic and criminal characteristics of adult society, as well as the elements related to life behind bars," Government Minister Maria Luisa Romero said.