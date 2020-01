Panamanian Environment Minister Milciades Concepcion talks about progress in reducing deforestation at an event in Panama City on Thursday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama's enviroment minister, Milciades Concepcion, takes part in the launch of the National Environmental Information System in Panama City on Thursday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama has managed to reduce the amount of forest destroyed every year from more than 10,000 hectares (27,000 acres) to roughly 8,000 hectares, Environment Minister Melciades Concepcion said Thursday.

He mentioned the figure while presenting the Forest Cover Diagnostic, which shows a reduction in the rate of deforestation starting in 2012.