The head of Panama's Evangelical Alliance, the Rev. Leovaldo Zurita (right) and Catholic Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa speak out against same-sex marriage at a press in Panama City on Tuesday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama's Catholic bishops conference and the Protestant Evangelical Alliance on Tuesday appealed to believers to form a "common front" against same-sex marriage.

"The family is one of the important points that should unite all Panamanians. Lately, we have been led to believe that defending the traditional family is an act of discrimination, but the truth is that we are neither homophobes nor bigots," Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa said.