Photo provided by Attorney General's Office. Panamanian authorities found 847 packets of an unspecified illegal drug inside a container at the Caribbean port of Colon. EFE/Attorney General's Office/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Panamanian authorities found 847 packets of an unspecified illegal drug inside a container at the Caribbean port of Colon, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

The AG Office said via Twitter that the packets were distributed among 29 suitcases in a container bound for Belgium.