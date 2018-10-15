Children playing on Oct. 10, 2018, in the Guna Nega town, in the city of Panama (Panama). EPA- EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo of a house built with recycled materials Oct. 10, 2018, in the Guna Nega town, in the city of Panama (Panama). EPA- EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Cerro Patacon, the final destination for the more than 2,300 tons of trash that the Panamanian capital produces daily, is also a neighborhood and home to dozens of families that earn a living off the declining recycling business.

"Living next to Cerro Patacon has helped us gain access to materials and made the business (recycling) easier, but it's not simple or pleasant, nobody would like to live here," Isabel Rodriguez, a middle-aged Panamanian woman who has lived in the community of Guna Nega for over a decade, told EFE.