Members of Panama's National Border Service (Senafront) helps lower a migrant child upon its arrival last May 22, 2019, at a temporary humanitarian campsite in the village of Peñita, a stopping point for hundreds of migrants every week on their dangerous journey to North America. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Migrants line up to collect water from a river last May 21, 2019, at a temporary humanitarian campsite in the village of Peñita, a stopping point for hundreds of migrants every week on their dangerous journey to North America. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Migrants arrive by boat last May 22, 2019, at a temporary humanitarian campsite in the village of Peñita, a stopping point for hundreds of migrants every week on their dangerous journey to North America. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

In Peñita, an indigenous village in the jungle of Panama's Darien province, the banks of the Chucunaque River are packed with small boats that bring hundreds of desperate migrants every week to this stopping point on their dangerous journey to an uncertain future in North America.

The waters are whipped up at times by the heavy rainfall typical of the season, but that doesn't stop the migrants. Men, women and many children from the Caribbean, Asia and Africa turn this stopover into a rudimentary resort where they bathe themselves and do their laundry in the brown waters of the river.