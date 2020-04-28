Daniel Nourissat, the priest at Rabat’s Cathedral, distributes food among sub-Saharian migrants in Morocco. EFE/ Javier Otazu Elcano

Some 20,000 sub-Saharan migrants are sinking into deep poverty in Morocco due to the coronavirus crisis, a situation that has led many to turn to the Catholic Church for aid.