Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna began Tuesday in Chile a series of meetings with witnesses to Bishop Juan Barros's suspected cover-ups of sexual abuse in his parish, a task assigned him by Pope Francis after a visit to that country in January.

"I wish to express my gratitude to the people who have made themselves available to meet with me over the coming days," Scicluna said in a brief statement to the media at the Apostolic Nunciature in Santiago.