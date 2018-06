The archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, speaks with the press on June 19, 2018, after he and Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu closed Tuesday their seven-day visit to Chile calling for a thorough investigation of reports of the sexual abuse of minors committed by members of the clergy. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Special envoys of Pope Francis to Chile wrapped up their pastoral mission to the South American country this Tuesday with a call for a thorough investigation of reports of the sexual abuse of minors committed by members of the clergy.

"Investigation is essential to justice. We must do justice to the victims for the good of the country and that of the church," the archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, told a press conference in Santiago.