Actors Matt Bomer (r.) and Alejandro Patiño (l.) appear in a scene from "Papi Chulo," a film that offers a humanistic message of hope in times of division and hate like the present. EFE-EPA/Blue Fox Entertainment

The singular friendship of a Latino worker and a white, gay television weatherman is the basis of "Papi Chulo," whose star, Matt Bomer, thinks that in times of division and hate like the present, this film offers a humanistic message of hope.

"I think we live in very divisive times where people are encouraging us to build walls between communities," the actor told EFE.