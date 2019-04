Photo taken April 17, 2019, showing a typical house on the island of Paqueta in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, an oasis of calm amid the craziness and violence of Rio. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Photo taken April 17, 2019, showing a beach on the island of Paqueta in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, an oasis of calm amid the craziness and violence of Rio. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Photo taken April 17, 2019, showing a typical street scene on the island of Paqueta in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, an oasis of calm amid the craziness and violence of Rio. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Photo taken April 17, 2019, showing the interior of the house where Jose Bonifacio, the "father of Brazilian independence" lived in the early 1800s on the island of Paqueta in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, an oasis of calm amid the craziness and violence of Rio. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Photo taken April 17, 2019, showing a typical beach scene on the island of Paqueta in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, an oasis of calm amid the craziness and violence of Rio. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Quiet, sandy streets, low houses and bicycles are some of the joys of Paqueta, an island in Guanabara Bay that serves as an escape from the hustle and bustle of nearby Rio de Janeiro.

Located less than an hour by boat from the craziness that is Rio, the island is an unknown for many tourists that practically glows because it has none of the violence and insecurity that prevails in the metropolis.