Paragliders are giving adventurous people interested in seeing the Uruguay River, located in the western part of this South American nation, a new vantage point for viewing the waterway.

"(Paragliding) is ideal for seeing the world in the third dimension and, for us, the third dimension is a dimension we don't get to know much, we come into contact with it when we fly," Alfa Parapente instructor Manuel Fernandez told EFE.