Paraguayan government officials take a penitentiary census on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of women inmates at Good Shepherd Prison in Asuncion as part of a study of the nation's prison system aimed at improving living conditions and making the convicts' reinsertion into society more efficient. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan government officials take a penitentiary census on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of women inmates at Good Shepherd Prison in Asuncion as part of a study of the nation's prison system aimed at improving living conditions and making the convicts' reinsertion into society more efficient. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan government officials take a penitentiary census on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of women inmates at Good Shepherd Prison in Asuncion as part of a study of the nation's prison system aimed at improving living conditions and making the convicts' reinsertion into society more efficient. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Making a study of the Paraguayan prison system in order to improve the living conditions of prisoners and make their reinsertion into society more efficient is the purpose of the penitentiary census now being taken by the nation's judiciary authorities, and which this Monday involved female inmates.

Officials of the Justice Ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) went this Monday to Asuncion's Good Shepherd Prison for women to continue the census that was begun last week at the Esperanza Industrial Prison for men, and whose main goal is to end overcrowding in Paraguayan prisons.