Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes (2nd R) joins other dignitaries in carrying the coffin of Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting during a ceremony in Asuncion on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan lawmakers bow their heads in prayer before the coffin of Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting during a ceremony in Asuncion on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes (C) places a flag over the coffin of Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting during a ceremony in Asuncion on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes led Friday's farewell to Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting and the three other people killed along with him in a plane crash earlier this week.

Senior officials and politicians gathered at the Asuncion headquarters of the ruling Colorado Party to pay tribute to their late colleague.