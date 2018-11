Brazilian drug trafficker Marcelo Pinheiro (c.), after being expelled Monday from Paraguay to Brazil for murdering a woman who visited him in his prison cell to avoid extradition to his country, is seen being taken by helicopter in Brazil to a jail on the border to await removal to one of that country's maximum security prisons later in the day. EFE-EPA/Presidencia of Paraguay

Brazilian drug trafficker Marcelo Pinheiro, after being expelled Monday from Paraguay to Brazil for murdering a woman who visited him in his prison cell to avoid extradition to his country, is seen being taken by helicopter in Brazil to a jail on the border to await removal to one of that country's maximum security prisons later in the day. EFE-EPA/Presidencia of Paraguay

Brazilian drug trafficker Marcelo Pinheiro was expelled Monday from Paraguay to Brazil by order of President Mario Abdo Benitez, after the boss of the organized crime group Comando Vermelho murdered a woman who visited him in his prison cell to avoid extradition to his country.

Pinheiro, a.k.a. "Marcelo Piloto," was taken in the early hours Monday from the police station to Asuncion International Airport to be put on a plane to Brazil, where he will be locked up in a maximum security prison.