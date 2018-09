Police take Paraguayan lawmaker Ulises Quintana into custody in Asuncion on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, where a judge later ruled that he must remain behind bars pending trial on drug trafficking charges. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan lawmaker Ulises Quintana reacts to supporters from the district he represented as they express their support for him outside the Palace of Justice in Asuncion on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, when a Paraguayan judge ruled that he must remain behind bars pending trial on drug trafficking charges. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo