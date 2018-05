Photograph showing an English book with an illustration depicting slave owners dining in the presence of a black slave in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Photograph showing an French book with an illustration depicting a slave from Itapua in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguay is examining the practice of slavery in its territory with a pair of expositions at the National Archive and Independence Hall, respectively.

The slave trade was legal in the country until 1870, although the granting of freedom to slaves was a gradual process, which started in 1842 when the then-dictator Carlos Antonio Lopez enacted a decree conferring citizenship on all children of slaves born as of Jan. 1, 1843.