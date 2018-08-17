Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (c.) visits Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, the site of a future chapel dedicated to the Blessed Maria Felicia of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, or Chiquitunga as she was popularly known, the first woman in this country ever to be beatified. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez visited Friday the site of a future chapel dedicated to the Blessed Maria Felicia of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, or Chiquitunga as she was popularly known, the first woman in this country ever to be beatified, in a solemn ceremony in which the new head of state was accompanied by Asuncion Archbishop Edmundo Valenzuela.

Asuncion's Mayor Mario Ferreiro also attended the presentation of the future chapel on the Costanera, a promenade along the river that flows through the Paraguayan capital and next to a neighborhood where people left homeless by the constant flooding during the rainy season have been relocated.