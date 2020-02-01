A craftswoman works on 31 January 2020 in a workshop in Piribebuy, Paraguay. Female artisans in that city about 70 kilometers from Asuncion are making every effort to preserve the "poncho de 60 listas" (60-striped poncho), a traditional article of clothing they hope will be added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Artisan Marlene Marin works on 31 January 2020 in a workshop in Piribebuy, Paraguay. Female artisans in that city about 70 kilometers from Asuncion are making every effort to preserve the "poncho de 60 listas" (60-striped poncho), a traditional article of clothing they hope will be added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Teotista Salinas, a 92-year-old artisan, works on 31 January 2020 in a workshop in Piribebuy, Paraguay. Female artisans in that city about 70 kilometers from Asunción are making every effort to preserve the "poncho de 60 listas" (60-striped poncho), a traditional article of clothing they hope will be added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Artisan Rosa Segovia works on 31 January 2020 in a workshop in Piribebuy, Paraguay. Female artisans in that city about 70 kilometers from Asunción are making every effort to preserve the "poncho de 60 listas" (60-striped poncho), a traditional article of clothing they hope will be added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Female artisans from this Paraguayan city 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Asuncion are making every effort to preserve the "poncho de 60 listas" (60-striped poncho), a traditional article of clothing they hope will be added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list.

Among Piribebuy's 25,000 inhabitants, only 15 women still possess the knowhow to transform meters upon meters of cotton thread into this traditional poncho - hence the urgency to pass along this knowledge to the new generations.