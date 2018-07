Paraguayan Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting speaks during a press conference in Asuncion on May 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo/File

Grupo Nacion provided this photo of the wreckage of a small plane that crashed near Ayolas, Paraguay, on Wednesday, July 25. EFE-EPA/Carlos Juri/Grupo Nacion

Paraguayan authorities said Thursday that they see little chance of survivors in the crash of a small plane carrying Agriculture Minister Luis Gneiting and three other people.

"From what we can see of the scene, I believe the possibilities that anyone survived continue to diminish," Ruben Aguilar, administrator of Asuncion International Airport, told EFE.