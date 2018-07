The Paraguay Human Rights Coordinator (Codehupy) provided this photo of Nestor Castro (holding child) leaving a prison in Asuncion on Friday, July 27, after his conviction was overturned. EFE-EPA/Codehupy

Three of the 11 farmers imprisoned following an armed clash that resulted in 17 deaths and led to the ouster of Paraguay's then-president were released from prison Friday after the Supreme Court overturned their convictions.

Luis Olmedo, Nestor Castro, and Arnaldo Quintana were greeted by family and friends outside Tacumbu prison in Asuncion.