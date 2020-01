Jennifer Aniston poses with the SAG Award for a Female actor in a drama series in 'The Morning Show' during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

poses with his award in the press room during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Laura Dern poses with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by Female actor in a supporting role in 'Marriage Story' at the press room during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Renee Zellweger poses with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by Female actor in a leading role in 'Judy' at the press room during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Joaquin Phoenix poses with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture in 'Joker' in the press room during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Director Bong Joon-ho (C) pose with his cast with the SAG Award for Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 'Parasite' at the press room during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

South Korean film "Parasite" continued Sunday its surprising and successful awards collection and won the top prize at the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The film won the coveted best “Cast in a Motion Picture” award at 26th edition of the event held at the Shrine Auditorium, ahead of nominees such as "Bombshell," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." EFE-EPA