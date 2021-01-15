Korean director Bong Joon-ho, the oscar-winning director of Parasite, has been named head of the International Jury of the 78th Venice Film Festival, the organisation said Thursday.
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the Palme d'Or for the movie 'Parasite' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2019 (reissued 15 January 2021). EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
