(L-R) Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix, Bests Actress, Renee Zellweger and Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt pose in the press room with their awards during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Han Jin Won (L) and Bong Joon Ho, winners of the award for best original screenplay for 'Parasite' pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Directing and Best International Feature Film for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

Bong Joon Ho poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Directing and Best International Feature Film for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

South Korea's "Parasite" won four honors at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, including the Best Director and the Best Picture, becoming the first foreign language film in Oscars' history to win the latter.

In what was seen as one of the most competitive and high-quality Oscar in recent years, the Academy bowed to the massive phenomenon called "Parasite," a black comedy-thriller about inequality and the dark side of capitalism.