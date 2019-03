Hundreds of people participate in a demonstration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of three young film students in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 19, 2019. Relatives of the students allegedly kidnapped, murdered and dissolved in acid in March 2018 broke their silence by asking the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to monitor the case. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Rallies were held on March 19, 2019, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, one year after three film students in that state went missing. Authorities says a drug cartel abducted and murdered the students after mistaking them for members of a rival drug gang. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The family members of three Mexican film students who are believed to have been kidnapped, killed and dissolved in acid in March 2018 have broken their silence and called on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to monitor the investigation.

"We're asking him to be attentive to this case, as he's doing with other young people who went missing," Sofia Avalos said in a press conference Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of her son and two other young people.