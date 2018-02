Family members of patients at Jose Manuel de los Rios Pediatric hospital stage a protest against the Venezuelan government's drug shortages in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Parents of patients at J.M. de Los Rios Hospital, Venezuela's foremost pediatric care institution, chained themselves to the building entrance on Tuesday to protest shortages of medicines and other supplies.

Most of the demonstrators were the parents of children suffering from kidney failure who have either undergone or are awaiting transplants and fear the consequences of not receiving anti-rejection therapy.