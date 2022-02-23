A mother breast-feeds her baby in the Zacc coffee bar in Budapest, Hungary, 01 October 2011, as she attends a public event called by a Canadian initiative, the Global Breastfeeding Challenge, to promote social acceptance of breast-feeding and to encourage the mothers to breast-feed free their babies anytime and anywhere. EPA/BEA KALLOS

Parents and pregnant women are being targeted by the formula milk industry with aggressive and misleading marketing ploys that often breach international standards on infant nutrition, the World Health Organization warned in a report published Wednesday.

The 'How marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding' report is the first cross-country study on advertising practices of formula milk and draws on interviews with health workers, parents and pregnant women, with over 50% saying they had been targeted by these companies.