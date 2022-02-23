EFEGeneva

Parents and pregnant women are being targeted by the formula milk industry with aggressive and misleading marketing ploys that often breach international standards on infant nutrition, the World Health Organization warned in a report published Wednesday.

The 'How marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding' report is the first cross-country study on advertising practices of formula milk and draws on interviews with health workers, parents and pregnant women, with over 50% saying they had been targeted by these companies.