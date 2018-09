A climate change activist holds a placard during a demonstration outside the United Nations Center during the first day of climate change negotiating sessions in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok, Sep 9 (efe-epa)- The agreement reached in Paris three years ago by 195 nations with the objective of combating climate change is on the verge of collapse due to disagreements over funding, several environmental groups gathered in the Thai capital said on Sunday.

As agreed in the landmark 2015 conference, developed countries have to contribute $100 billion annually starting in 2020 to be given to the most disadvantaged nations to fight against climate change and alleviate its effects.