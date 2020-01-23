Few people would dare to miss the farewell of the "enfant terrible" of French fashion, designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who on Wednesday said goodbye to the catwalks with a spectacular fashion show that brought together his muses, friends and most iconic creations.
When an event features Gaultier, there is no place for sadness. Far from crying, the show at the Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet, which lasted about an hour and a half, was a celebration of 50 years dedicated entirely to the creation of an aesthetic and an attitude that has become part of fashion history. EFE-EPA