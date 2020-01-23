French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (C) is greeted by friends and models, including Rossy de Palma, Boy George, Farida Khelfa, Amanda Lear, Blanca Li, Estelle Lefebure after he presented his last Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

US burlesque performer Dita Von Teese (C) and British model Karen Elson (R) celebrate after French designer Jean Paul Gaultier presented his last Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (C) greets the crowd after he presented his last Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (C) is greeted by friends and models after he presented his last Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Models Carla Bruni Sarkozy and Eva Herzigova attend the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Few people would dare to miss the farewell of the "enfant terrible" of French fashion, designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who on Wednesday said goodbye to the catwalks with a spectacular fashion show that brought together his muses, friends and most iconic creations.

When an event features Gaultier, there is no place for sadness. Far from crying, the show at the Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet, which lasted about an hour and a half, was a celebration of 50 years dedicated entirely to the creation of an aesthetic and an attitude that has become part of fashion history. EFE-EPA