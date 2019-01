A handout photo from the Paris hotel L'Hotel of framed letters written by Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde featured in the room where he died. Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2019. EFE/ Amy Murrell

A handout photo from the Paris hotel L'Hotel of the room Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde lived in for around two years and later died in. Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2019. EFE/ Amy Murrell

A Parisian hotel room in which Oscar Wilde died has been refurbished to pay homage to the well-known Irish poet and playwright.

L'Hotel, previously known as L'Alsace but renamed in 1967, bore witness to Wilde's last two years of life after he sought refuge in the French capital following a two-year sentence (between 1895-1897) of hard labor in prison in the United Kingdom for sodomy and gross indecency.