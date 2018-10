Morning sun illuminates the Clos de Montmartre, a small hillside vinyard belonging to the city of Paris, located in Montmartre in the 18th district of Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A dandelion grows amidst grape vines inside the Clos de Montmartre, a small hillside vinyard belonging to the city of Paris, located in Montmartre in the 18th district of Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Tucked away in the shadow of the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris' Montmartre is an inconspicuous inner-city vineyard that has produced crop since 1933, an epa-efe photographer reported Wednesday.

The Clos Montmartre, which was created following a petition by locals in a bid to prevent more construction in the neighborhood, boasts more than 2,000 grapevines on its terraces and yields over 30 different varieties of grape.