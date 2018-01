Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) and Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena (2-L) visit the construction site of a migrants shelter in the north of Paris, France, Sept 12, 2016. EFE- EPA (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

Construction work at a rundown warehouse that will become a migrants shelter in the north of Paris, France, 12 Sept 12, 2016. EFE- EPA(FILE)/ ETIENNE LAURENT

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gestures as she speaks at a press conference to officially announce the creation of two refugee camps for asylum seekers seekers arriving in Paris, France, Sept 6, 2016. EFE- EPA(FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

The Mayor of Paris presented her 2018 wishlist at a City Hall press conference on Wednesday where, among other initiatives, she announced a "Solidarity night" to head-count the homeless population sleeping rough in the French capital.

According to last official homeless estimates published in France dating back to the joint INSEE-INED 2012 Homeless survey, at least 141,500 homeless persons lived in metropolitan France in early 2012.