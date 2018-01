A man uses his phone in front of the main entrance of the luxury Ritz Hotel where five men, at least one of whom was brandishing an ax, robbed the jewelry store, in Paris, France, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Police officers work next to the back entrance of the luxury Ritz Hotel where five men, at least one of whom was brandishing an ax, robbed the jewelry store, in Paris, France, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A police car is parked in front of the main entrance of the luxury Ritz Hotel where five men, at least one of whom was brandishing an ax, robbed the jewelry store, in Paris, France, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Five men, at least one of whom was brandishing an ax, on Wednesday robbed the jewelry store in the luxury Ritz Hotel in Paris, making off with booty valued at least 4 million euros ($4.8 million), French television channel RTL reported.

French police arrested three of the five robbers but two are still at large, RTL added.