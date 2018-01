A woman walks her dog near the flooded banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

epa06483679 A tree and lampost emerge from floodwaters on Ile Saint-Louis, on the banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, 29 January 2018. Unusually heavy rainfall caused the Seine river level to rise causing flooding along Paris' riverbanks - reaching its peak today, of 5.9 meters above the usual level. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Pedestrians watch a man photograph a lamppost emerging from floodwaters on Ile-Saint-Louis, on the banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The River Seine that runs through Paris on Monday rose to 5.84 meters and thus reached its maximum level expected, leaving France on an orange flood alert.

Images captured by an epa photographer showed the rising Seine covering the bottom of the Zouave statue on Alma bridge in the capital on Sunday evening.