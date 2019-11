G2 ESports team members in action during the semifinals against T2TELEKOM in the framework of the World Chapionship of League of Legends held at Vistalegre Palace in Madrid, Spain, 03 November 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Fans show a flag of China during the League of Legends World Championship semifinals between 'Invictus Gaming' and 'FunPlus Phoenix' at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain, 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Everything is set for what French newspaper L'Équipe touts as "one of the biggest sporting events of the year" to unfold on French soil - the "League of Legends" world championship final.

The AccorHotels Arena - which has just hosted the world's best tennis players for the Paris Masters - will welcome gamers from the Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and the European side, G2 Esports (G2).