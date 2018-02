Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo speaks at a press conference to officially announce the creation of two refugee camps for asylum seekers in Paris, France, Sep 6, 2016.EFE- EPA (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

A volunteer for the French humanitarian organization 'les petits freres des pauvres' (the little brothers of the poor), drinks a bowl of soup during a solidarity happening at the Republique square in Paris, France, Feb 13, 2015.EFE- EPA (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

An homeless person sits on a street air vent to get warm during a snow episode in Paris, France, Feb 6, 2018. The great cold emergency plan was activated yesterday. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ETIENNE LAURENT

The City Hall of the French capital announced the results on Wednesday of its so-called "Solidarity Night" which endeavored to create a homeless census.

Paris' homeless population currently stands at around 3,000 people, according to the 1,700 volunteers and 300 humanitarian workers, hospital staff and public transport workers who scouted the city's streets, car parks and underground network, checking places where homeless people often go seeking refuge.