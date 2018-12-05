French students post a banner reading 'Solidarity with foreigners' on the Tolbiac university fence after a blockade was decided during a general assembly, in Paris, France, 05 December 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

A French student walks outside Tolbiac university after a blockade was decided during a general assembly, in Paris, France, 05 December 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Students at Tolbiac University in the French capital held a protest Wednesday over rising enrollment fees for international students that would apply to those from countries outside the European Union, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Students affixed banners and placards to the railings outside a university building in Paris, including one that read "Solidarity with foreigners," as part of their demonstration that took place at a time when France was gripped by the so-called "gilets jaunes" protest movement against fuel tax hikes.