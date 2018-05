People cool down around the fountain on 'Place du Trocadero' near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Four firms are to compete for the chance to renovate the area around the French capital's iconic Eiffel Tower, the mayor's office said Friday.

The finalists have to come up with designs to renovate the area around the monument, including the neighboring Champs de Mars gardens and the nearby bank of the River Seine.